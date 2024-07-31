Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of EPR Properties worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

