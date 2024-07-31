Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Hexcel worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

HXL stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

