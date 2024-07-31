Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.92 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 848,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142,580 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.24% of Hanesbrands worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $6.18.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

