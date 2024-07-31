Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.25 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,327,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after buying an additional 245,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after buying an additional 234,836 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3,434.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 219,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $17,845,000.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.48 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

