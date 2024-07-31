Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,169 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

