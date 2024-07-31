Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

