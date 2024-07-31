Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.73 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in XPO were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of XPO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after purchasing an additional 912,544 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after purchasing an additional 142,908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in XPO by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average of $111.14. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

