Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PBH opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

