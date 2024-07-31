Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.29. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $291.98.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

