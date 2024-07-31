Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,033,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.