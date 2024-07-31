Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.29 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 15,338.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PECO shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

PECO opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

