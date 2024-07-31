Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.