Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.61 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

