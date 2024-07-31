Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after buying an additional 1,217,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,398,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,192,000 after acquiring an additional 253,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after acquiring an additional 247,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

