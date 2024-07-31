Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

EQT Stock Up 2.2 %

EQT stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

