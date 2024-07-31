Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,324 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

