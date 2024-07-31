Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $479.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $483.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

