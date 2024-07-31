Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Amdocs worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

