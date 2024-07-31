Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,445 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Clearwater Analytics worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $66,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,233,244 shares of company stock valued at $142,594,162. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

