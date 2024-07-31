Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

