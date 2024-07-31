Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

