Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FNF opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile



Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

