Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,159 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $574.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $583.42.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

