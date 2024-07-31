Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,665 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

LKQ Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $55.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

