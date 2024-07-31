Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,261 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 305,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,199 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.39 and its 200-day moving average is $474.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.39.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

