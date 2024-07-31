Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,093 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

