Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,475 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Revvity were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Revvity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Revvity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Revvity by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVTY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $127.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

