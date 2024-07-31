Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,769 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,425,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.