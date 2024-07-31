Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,473 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after buying an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $145,583,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $55,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.