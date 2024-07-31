Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,946 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in CF Industries by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

