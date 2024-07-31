Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,969 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $89.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

