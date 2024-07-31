Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,439 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stepan were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Stepan by 2,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 93,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $96.68.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

