Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,732 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $149,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,309. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

