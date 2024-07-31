Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,910 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

