Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,499 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GoDaddy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $143.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,206. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.