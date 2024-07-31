Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,671 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after buying an additional 149,722 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $22,540,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,768,000 after buying an additional 86,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,075. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.83 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

