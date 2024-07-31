Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,894 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 1.5 %

TRMB opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.