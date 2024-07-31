Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,213 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $173.87 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Wayne L. Jones 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne L. Jones 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.86.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

