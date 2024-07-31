Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $109.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.