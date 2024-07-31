Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 179.2% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in International Paper by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,630. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

