Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.79. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

