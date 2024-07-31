PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $133.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of PHM opened at $133.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,986,000 after buying an additional 168,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

