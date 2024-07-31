Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,169,372.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares in the company, valued at $23,169,372.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $81,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,063,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,135,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $294,859 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Stories

