Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for ATS Co. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATS

ATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. ATS has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of ATS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.