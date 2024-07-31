Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By Wedbush

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.4 %

CNK opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.