Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Cut by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.63.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE ENB opened at C$51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.50. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$52.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.64%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

