Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issued By Zacks Research

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.69. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $25.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.84 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.64.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $337.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.37. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $343.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total value of $1,218,996.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total value of $1,218,996.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $29,994,539. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

