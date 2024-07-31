Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Raised by Analyst

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alliant Energy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

