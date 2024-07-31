Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Business First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 2,365.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,760,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

