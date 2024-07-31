Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Issued By Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
TSE:CFX opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$64.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
