Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Issued By Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

TSE:CFX opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$64.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.